Matthew McConaughey’s Film ‘Serenity’ Doesn’t Get Great Reviews

Matthew McConaughey’s new film “Serenity” is getting shredded by the early reviews.

Everybody knows that I’ve been so pumped for this movie. I think that it looks outstanding, and I refuse to listen to anybody who says otherwise. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s Movie ‘Serenity’ Comes Out January 25. Here’s What Fans Need To Know)

Well, I might be standing alone on an island here. A simple Google search brings up a ton of bad reviews, and The Hollywood Reporter wrote the following in part in their review Thursday morning:

Appearing at once dissolute and totally ripped, McConaughey dives headlong into Dill’s conundrum, at times overbearingly so. Many mysteries and noirs are far-fetched, even preposterous on the face of things, but suck you in anyway; this one just doesn’t seduce or encourage you to switch off your b.s. detector. The dilemma as presented is hokey, which makes the characters’ (and the actors’) commitment to take it all very seriously seem rather silly.

My friends, this is when we close ranks and refuse to be split apart. I don’t care how many people trash “Serenity.” Let the entire internet come for McConaughey’s scalp and try to ruin this movie.

It won’t stop me from seeing this movie at all. I will be there Friday with a beer in my hand, ready to roll. I really couldn’t care less.

Anything that involves McConaughey in a mysterious and dark role is fine by me. If the ship is going down, then I’m going down with it.

That’s what loyalty to an American legend is all about. For those of you who have seen the movie, sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

I think most normal people like myself will enjoy it.