Jeff Bezos Is Expected To Make A Major Decision Regarding His Relationship Soon

Jeff Bezos is expected to move in with his new girlfriend in the near future, a report indicates.

The Amazon founder and CEO, 55, is reportedly dating Lauren Sanchez, a former host for the hit show “So You Think You Can Dance?” The two have known each other for years and used to hang out together with their significant others, but now they’re taking their relationship public and making some pretty hefty decisions together.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the couple is moving quickly. “They are very much together, and are planning to move in together,” a source close to the couple said.

Another source added that the two are inseparable and “in constant contact.” (RELATED: People Are Already Taking Bets On How Old Jeff Bezos’ Next Girlfriend Will Be)

Bezos and his former wife of 25 years, Mackenzie, announced their divorce earlier this month.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” the two said.

Bezos’ net worth hovers somewhere around $137 billion. The divorce is likely to be the most expensive one in history.

