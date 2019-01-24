Play Piano Like A Master With This $11 Course

You’re never too old to learn how to play an instrument. Unlike lessons you took as a kid, the Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard helps you play modern hit songs by Billy Joel or Norah Jones right away. The Pianoforall is on sale for more than 90% off today.

Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard on sale for $10.99

Choose the music style you want to learn, with over 200 courses for ballads, blues, and jazz. Grasp how to read music and play by ear so you can perform anything you’re interested in. More than 160,000 students have mastered piano with the Pianoforall method. Private lessons from an instructor can add up to hundreds or thousands of dollars; save money and learn at your own pace with Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard.

Access the course content online, on mobile devices, and through e-books available for a lifetime. You will even earn a certificate when you complete the lessons. The Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard class has been reduced by more than $180 for a final price of $10.99.

Give yourself the gift of music when you buy the Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard in the Daily Caller shop for a sales price of $10.99.