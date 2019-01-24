Ted Cruz Fires Back At Jim Carrey Over Attacking Covington Kids

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz ripped Jim Carrey after the actor painted an unflattering portrait of the Covington Catholic students and dubbed them “baby snakes.”

“Just sad. Rich & powerful celebrity uses his fame to pick on teenagers,” Cruz tweeted Thursday morning. “So much partisan hate, he doesn’t care that the full video showed these high school students as victims of harassment, not the other way around. Jim, insult me, insult Trump, fine. But leave the kids alone.”

Just sad. Rich & powerful celebrity uses his fame to pick on teenagers. So much partisan hate, he doesn’t care that the full video showed these high school students as victims of harassment, not the other way around. Jim, insult me, insult Trump, fine. But leave the kids alone. https://t.co/ymiVKsNcly — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2019



A social media firestorm emerged last weekend after video showed a group of MAGA hat-wearing Covington Catholic High School students gathered around the Lincoln Memorial and engaging with Nathan Phillips, a Native American activist. Many piled on the boys, accusing them of racism, until later video led many to apologize for so hastily attacking them. (RELATED: Covington Catholic Students Hit With Threats Of Being Burned Alive And Sexually Assaulted)

Nevertheless, Carrey and other celebrities have persisted in their condemnation of the students. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Wants Covington Catholic Teens Treated To A Fyre-Like Festival)

Covington Catholic High School closed their doors Tuesday because of death threats received by students and faculty. The school reopened with increased security the following day.

