Tucker Fires Back At Wilbur Ross For Asking Why Furloughed Employees Don’t Get Loans

Tucker Carlson took aim at Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on his show Thursday night because the Trump official made what many described to be insensitive remarks toward furloughed government employees earlier in the day.

In an interview with CNBC, Ross was asked about the furloughed employees who have had to go to food banks to feed their families. He responded by explaining that he wasn’t sure why that would be the case because people could get loans from banks.

“Democrats have become extremists on the question of borders, but you’d never know that from watching television or reading the paper, the media won’t say it. And nor will most Republicans by the way. Even in the Trump Administration, some officials seem intent on making Nancy Pelosi’s case for her,” Carlson began. “The Republicans are the real extremists here. Here’s what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said today when he was asked about workers who aren’t being paid during the shutdown.”

Carlson then aired the clip of Ross saying, “The people might have to pay a little bit of interest. But the idea is that it’s paycheck or zero is not a really valid idea. There have been ads run by a number of the public-sector credit unions, those have announced very, very low interest rate loans to bridge people over the gap.” (RELATED: Trump Holds Fast On Shutdown As Advisers Warn Of Consequences)

“So more debt? More interest payments? That’s the solution, no, it’s not. Those are the last things most Americans need. That was an idiotic thing to say. Look for Wilber Ross’s words to be aired every day for the next three years on CNN,” Carlson added. “They know a propaganda win when they see one. And it’s a shame and it is also a distraction because it doesn’t change the nature, the fundamental nature of this crisis.”

