A Bluetooth Beanie Headset With Built-In Speakers Is Music to My (Cold) Ears

Listening to headphones is often an essential part of fitness training, conditioning or running, but during the winter months it can be especially challenging to get your grove on while protecting your ears. Enjoybot seems to have an answer to this common problem in the form of an affordable and fashionable Bluetooth beanie.

Enjoybot Bluetooth Beanie Wireless Knit Winter Cap with Built-in Stereo Speakers and Microphone for Outdoor Sports — $24.99

With built-in hands-free Bluetooth technology, and a soft acrylic and polyester exterior, you can now take phone calls on the go or listen to music without exposing your ears to the bitter cold.

Given the fact that most Bluetooth headsets retail for over $50, this fashion statement and headphone combo is also a great bang for your buck at only $24.99.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.