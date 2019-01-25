VOTE: Which Celebrity Has The Best Wall?

President Donald Trump utilized his first primetime address from the Oval Office as an opportunity to further his case for border wall funding amidst the partial government shutdown.

After classifying current border security concerns as a “humanitarian crisis,” he questioned the legitimacy of Democratic claims that such a wall would be “immoral.”

“Why do politicians build walls, fences and gates around their homes?” he asked the nation. “They don’t do it because they hate the people on the outside — they do it because they love the people on the inside.”

As the debate over funding for such a wall stalls in the Senate, we examined the President’s claims that the rich and famous tend to surround their properties with protective barriers, and have gathered a few of our favorites for your consideration.

