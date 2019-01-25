Gun Test: SIG P320 X-FIVE

Article and photo’s by Dave Anderson, American Handgunner

The SIG P320, introduced in 2014–2015 has proven to be a solid success, most notably its acceptance by the U.S. military. It’s also becoming popular as a police duty sidearm, and as a home and personal defense arm with private citizens. Introducing the P320 was a bold step for SIG. Their well-proven P220 series is highly regarded by handgun enthusiasts. Although the family resemblance is certainly there, the P320 is a quite different design. Where the P220 series used an external hammer and double-action trigger, the P320 is striker fired. The P220 series receivers were made of aluminum alloy while the P320 modular design uses a polymer grip frame with a stainless steel operating system insert.

From the beginning the P320 was designed as a modular system. The basic stainless steel component can be used with a variety of slides, barrels and grip frames. Users can choose grip frames to suit different hand sizes, full-size pistols for open carry in duty holsters or compact versions for concealed carry, all in a choice of 9mm, .357 SIG or .40 S&W.

Competition shooters will be especially interested in the X-Five version of the P320. When my buddy Steve Johns mentioned he had been setting up an X-Five for competition, I jumped at the opportunity to try it out. Summarizing, the P320 X-Five is reliable, handles beautifully and is easy to shoot straight and fast. The inherent accuracy is absolutely amazing. It shoots as well as some top-of-the-line .22 match pistols I’ve owned.

The X-Five version of the SIG P320 comes with an adjustable rear sight which on this pistol has been replaced with the SIG Romeo 1 optical sight.

Shown with the P320 X-Five slide, the tungsten guide rod from Springer Precision adds a bit of weight and allows the use of widely available 1911 recoil springs.

An Enthusiast’s Pistol

Steve Johns has been a good buddy for more than 30 years. I still recall the first time I saw him at a match. Steve was right out of the super fast, athletic, rat-a-tat mold. He was also cocky, aggressive, with enough self-confidence for a dozen shooters. Steve absolutely blistered through the stages and would have won easily, except he still had to learn accuracy counts too. It was a lesson I had learned long ago. I won the match by a comfortable margin. One of my better memories is the look of utter astonishment on Steve’s face when he saw the results posted. He exclaimed, “Do you mean to say the fat old guy beat me?” Since I wasn’t yet 40 at the time the “old” rankled a bit. On the other hand, since then Steve has called me “The FOG,” not a bad nickname and until now no one else knew what the letters meant. Soon after, I arranged for Rob Leatham, who knows talent when he sees it, to do a training seminar for a few shooters at our range. I remember as we were driving home after the seminar, Rob warned me, “Watch out for Stevie. If he puts in some hard training and learns accuracy and discipline he’ll be giving you fits in a year or so.” Right both times, Rob! The background reminiscing is included to explain why Steve’s enthusiasm for the X-Five P320 really got me interested. Steve can shoot, and he has campaigned some very fine custom guns over the years. Both of us need new knees and can’t compete with the youngsters in running and jumping, but we can still shoot!

.5” Groups