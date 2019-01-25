Khloe Kardashian Raises Eyebrows After Wearing Hat Supporting This Possible 2020 Candidate

Khloe Kardashian made a splash on social media when she donned a “Kanye For President” hat on Instagram this week.

The reality star, 34, posted several photos of herself wearing the grey embroidered hat early Friday morning with a caption of a heart and arrow emoji. (RELATED: Check Out Khloe Kardashian’s Most Stunning Photos For Her Birthday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2019 at 9:10pm PST

The photo has already received more than one million likes, and plenty of celebrities have sounded off about their various political affiliations. Close Kardashian confidant Scotty Cunha commented, “This is a really strong statement and I’m going to put our personal relationship before our political one.”

Another comment left by a fan, which now has almost 400 likes, reads in part, “The fact that Kanye would support Trump… after everything that has happened speaks volumes on Kanye’s ability to see things as they are. Being a visionary in music art fashion is one thing..but he can’t impose his own vision of trump on reality.”

View this post on Instagram The West’s A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT

Kanye made headlines in October when he visited the White House and met with President Donald Trump publicly, telling him his red MAGA hat makes him feel like “superman” when he puts it on. (RELATED: Kanye West Lavishes Praise On President Trump In 10 Minute Oval Office Speech)

Kardashian has not responded to the outrage. Later Friday, she did post an Instagram story with the message, “You gotta present yourself in such a way that people don’t even feel right approaching you with bulls**t.”

