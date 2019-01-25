Protect Yourself With 70% Off Award-Winning AntiVirus Protection

It can happen to anyone. As cybercrime becomes increasing more common, protecting your private information has become essential. Admittedly, with the high prices and mixed quality of antivirus and information security programs available for purchase on the internet, I have had trouble choosing an antivirus program that I can simply set and forget.

McAfee Total Protection Unlimited Device [Activation Code by Mail] on sale for $29.99

McAfee, a Santa Clara based global security software giant since 1987, has routinely won awards for its security software, and more importantly, it seems they have an answer to it seems to have answers to my quality questions.

McAfee Total Protection is a one-year subscription that covers all PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets, with an all-encompassing antivirus, identity and privacy protection that guarantees 100% virus detection and removal — or your money back. PC Magazine, which reviews all things PC, has given the software a rating of excellent, and for $.30 on the dollar, (just $29.99 instead of $99.99) now seems like the perfect time to grab a copy.

