Bill Maher Attacks 16-Year-Old Covington Catholic Student — ‘What A Little Pr*ck’

HBO host Bill Maher called 16-year-old Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann a “little prick” during his Friday night “Real Time With Bill Maher” opening monologue.

“Everyone is talking about the smirk heard round the world,” Maher said before recounting last Saturday’s events, including the fact that Native American activist Nathan Phillips “got in the middle of” the Covington kids and a group of Black Hebrew Israelites, whom Maher also criticized.

Yet, even after a fuller picture revealed an entirely different story behind the initial criticism of Sandmann and the other kids, Maher still attacked Sandmann as a “smirking kid” and a “little prick.” (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Students As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

“I don’t blame the kid, the smirking kid,” Maher said. “I blame lead poisoning and bad parenting. And, oh yeah, I blame the fucking kid. What a little prick. Smirk-face!”

The HBO host called the fact that Sandmann stood his ground a “dick move at any age.”

“If you ask me, this kid should have done what everyone does during a drum solo, leave,” he said. Sandmann later said that he would have “walked away.”

“I didn’t want to be disrespectful to Mr. Phillips and walk away if he was trying to talk to me,” Sandmann told NBC.

Maher ended the topic with a joke about Catholic priest sexual abuse.

“I don’t spend a lot of time around Catholic schoolchildren, but I do not get what Catholic priests see in these kids,” Maher said.

WATCH:

