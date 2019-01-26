British Paper Takes A Knee After Getting Nearly Everything Wrong In Melania Article

The Telegraph delivered a series of apologies on Saturday to first lady Melania Trump, admitting that a previously published article “contained a number of false statements which we accept should not have been published.”

The article, titled “The mystery of Melania,” was Telegraph magazine’s January 19 cover story — but the real mystery, based on the number of corrections that needed to be made, might be how the article made it to publication in the first place. (RELATED: Journalists Attack Melania For Weekend Travel In The Wake Of Pelosi’s Grounding)

The apologies:

On Melania’s father — “Mrs. Trump’s father was not a fearsome presence and did not control the family.

On her education — “Mrs. Trump did not leave her Design and Architecture course at University relating to the completion of an exam, as alleged in the article, but rather because she wanted to pursue a successful career as a professional model.

On her career as a model — “Mrs. Trump was a successful professional model in her own right before she met her husband and obtained her own modeling work without his assistance.”

On when the Trumps met — “Mrs. Trump met Mr. Trump in 1998, not in 1996 as stated in the article.”

On her family’s relocation — “The article also wrongly claimed that Mrs. Trump’s mother, father and sister relocated to New York in 2005 to live in buildings owned by Mr. Trump. They did not.”

On Melania’s reaction to her husband’s election night victory — “The claim that Mrs. Trump cried on election night is also false.”

The outlet “apologized unreservedly” for publishing the falsehoods, and noted that it would be paying substantial damages in addition to covering her legal expenses. The January 19 article has been pulled from the Telegraph’s website.

Follow Virginia on Twitter