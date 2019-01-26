Hannity Argues Against Sentiment That Trump Caved

Sean Hannity is standing behind President Donald Trump after his Friday afternoon announcement that he’s going to reopen the government despite not obtaining any funding for a border wall.

The president announced on Friday that he would sign a measure reopening the government for three weeks through Feb. 15.

WATCH:

“So, you say tonight to Chuck and Nancy, alright. Behind your back your fellow Democrats they want that wall. They also want a deal with DACA. They want to solve problems. They want solutions,” Hannity began. “Will you work for it? Now, you can either work with this president, do what’s right for the country or the American people will see you for who you are, just obstructionists, hating a president.”

“And anyone out there by the way thinking President Trump caved today, you don’t really know the Donald Trump I know. He right now holds the cards. He will secure the border one way or another,” he added.

Hannity also defended Trump on his radio show earlier in the day. (RELATED: Sources: Trump ‘Not Backing Down’ Ahead Of Senate Vote, Seeks Republican ‘Unity’)

“Some of you say ‘he didn’t get any money for the wall,’” Hannity said on his radio show, according to Mediaite. “No he didn’t, but he’s going to.”

He continued, “This argument has been about ‘what do they want? What has Nancy Pelosi been asking for?’ Nothing. What is Nancy Pelosi fighting for? Nothing, but they just feeding this cycle bordering on psychosis, pathological hatred of the president.”

While Hannity stuck by the president, Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh, and Lou Dobbs all expressed either frustration with Trump or acknowledged that this was a victory for Speaker Pelosi.

Trump’s decision to reopen the government ends the longest shutdown in history.

