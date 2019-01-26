Sen. Warren Targets NFL Owner With Her Tax Plan — Then People Notice Which Team He Owns

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren targeted NFL owner Dan Snyder on Saturday in a public pitch for her “ultra-millionaire” tax plan — but the narrative got away from her when a few people pointed out which team Snyder happens to own: the Washington Redskins.

“This billionaire NFL owner just paid $100M for a ‘superyacht’ with its own iMax theater,” Warren tweeted. “I’m pretty sure he can pay my new #UltraMillionaireTax to help the millions of yacht-less Americans struggling with student loan debt.”

At first people just balked at her tax plan in general — the 2020 presidential contender made an argument earlier in the week for a tax plan that would introduce a “wealth tax” on households with a net worth of $50 million or greater. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Rolls Out A Tax Plan On The Super Wealthy)

Why is it any of your business what he spends his money on? — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) January 26, 2019

I wonder how many jobs this guy has created vs you, senator — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) January 26, 2019

imagine thinking someone else’s hard earned money should be yours because you’re jealous https://t.co/knkc6Me0yM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 26, 2019

But as more and more people realized that Snyder, who owns the Washington Redskins, was the NFL owner in question, the tone of the responses changed dramatically.

He’s the owner of the Redskins. Sit this one out #pocahontas. You know about 1/1024th as much about money management as him. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 26, 2019

You’re only jealous because he owns the Redskins https://t.co/fvyDO9UI0b — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) January 26, 2019

What Warren failed to mention is that although he certainly spent a fair amount on his “superyacht,” Snyder has donated millions to charitable causes over the years — from disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina and the tsunami in Indonesia to community-based organizations such as Youth For Tomorrow, a residential facility for at-risk kids in Manassas, Virginia.

Snyder also donated the $6 million emergency wing of Children’s National Medical Center — after his own daughter was born at just 27 weeks and survived — and helped build a communications center for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Alexandria.

Following criticism regarding the Redskins’ name, Snyder also made donations through the Original Americans Foundation.

