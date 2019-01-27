Paige VanZant Will Fight In The UFC Again After Beating Rachael Ostovich

UFC superstar Paige VanZant apparently has every intention of fighting again.

The flyweight fighter rocked Rachael Ostovich in her return to the octagon last weekend. People debated for a year how she’d be after taking so much time off. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Well, she was pretty damn impressive in her win.

She made it clear in a recent Instagram post that she’s not going away anytime soon. She posted several photos of herself after the fight with the caption, “I live for this moment. Ready for the next one!!! #ufc.” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

This is good news, and I think it’s what most of us thought would happen. VanZant has all the opportunity in the world to become the face of the women’s side of the UFC. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

She’s a good fighter, she’s got a star personality and she is insanely marketable. Trust me, Dana White wants VanZant to absolutely dominate, and the fans want the exact same thing.

I can promise you that much.

View this post on Instagram Fight day. #ufc #espn : @ericcoleman1 A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 19, 2019 at 10:28am PST

I can’t wait to see what VanZant continues to do in her career. Things could really take off into a different atmosphere if she gets two or three more wins in the next 18 months.

She’ll be put into some rarified air if that happens. Go, Paige, go!

