Here’s Roger Stone’s Last Few Daily Caller Op-Eds On The Mueller Investigation

GOP operative and longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone was indicted Friday on charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Stone was charged with several accounts relating to statements he made to Congress, but the indictment notably did not include any accusations that Stone took part in collusion with Russia. (RELATED: Stone: Trump Did Not Direct Me To Contact Wikileaks)

Here are four recent op-eds from Stone, who is the men’s fashion correspondent for The Daily Caller.

‘Why Does Adam Schiff Have Such A Hard Time Keeping His Story Straight?’

Incredibly, California Congressman Adam Schiff is predicting that the Justice Department will prosecute me for perjury over testimony I voluntarily provided to Congress in September. He hasn’t explained how a member of the legislative branch could know what a department of President Trump’s executive branch has determined and will allegedly do. It’s part and parcel of the “big lie technique” at which this Harvard-trained huckster excels.

‘Report I Developed A ‘Cover Story’ With Corsi Is Devoid Of Logic’

My friend Dr. Jerry Corsi is being harassed by the special counsel, not for lying, but for refusing to lie. It is inconceivable that in America, someone would be prosecuted for refusing to swear to a false narrative pushed on him by Robert Mueller’s team of investigators.

‘Enough, Already, Of Robert Mueller’s Politicized Investigation’

On Nov. 14, I directed my attorneys to release text messages proving, as I testified under oath, Randy Credico was the source of both the explosive description and the October 2016 release date of Hillary Clinton materials that Julian Assange described on CNN in June of that year. They also prove that Credico’s repeated claim that he could not have been my source in late July because he did not meet and interview the Wikileaks publisher until late August is irrelevant: Credico says the source of his tip is a Wikileaks lawyer who is “one of my best friends.”

‘The Witch Hunt Continues’

One of Stone’s Rules is “The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about.” Even I may have taken exception to that rule last Friday. If you followed the news last Friday, you know that my longtime friend Kristin Davis testified before Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury, that my longtime associate and wingman Andrew Miller was held in contempt for his refusal to testify for the grand jury, and that a subpoena was dropped on Randy Credico who, despite his public denials, was the source who first told me that Wikileaks had the goods on Hillary and would release them in October. It was a Deep State Trifecta!

