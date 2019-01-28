Poll: Pelosi Approval Rating Plummets

A new poll by NBC News/Wall Street Journal shows a plummeting approval rate for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi’s approval rate dropped by six points during the 35-day government shutdown, as 47 percent of Americans surveyed rated Pelosi as “very negative,” while only 28 percent rated her favorably.

President Donald Trump’s ratings remain relatively unchanged, with 43 percent of Americans approving of his job performance and and 54 percent disapproving. Trump’s rating is down only 3 percent since November, according to the Wall Street Journal. His 43 percent approval rating is the same as it was in December, 10 days before the start of the government shutdown. (RELATED: Trump’s Approval Rating Inches Up In Latest Poll)

The number of those who “strongly approve” of the job Trump is doing increased to 29 percent, up two percent from December. Trump’s overall disapproval rating was recorded at 54 percent. The four-day long poll ended on Jan. 23.

The latest Rasmussen poll found that while the majority of voters blamed Trump for the shutdown, 40 percent said the congressional Democrats are more to blame.

Trump also referenced his latest poll numbers among Hispanic voters in reference to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll in a Sunday tweet. (RELATED: Latinos Like Trump Even More Since The Government Shutdown)

“Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics?”