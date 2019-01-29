Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Striking Green And Blue Tartan Dress

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a striking green and blue tartan coat dress during a trip to Dundee, Scotland, for the Victoria & Albert museum opening.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Strathearn in Scotland, during a visit to officially open the V&A Dundee, Scotland's first design museum on January 29, 2019 in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets the crowd after visiting the "V&A Dundee" museum in Dundee, Scotland, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve number that hit above her knees, as she greeted crowds of people lining the streets to meet the members of the royal family.  (RELATED: 20 Reasons To Celebrate Pippa Middleton’s Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets children during visit to the "V&A Dundee", Scotland's first design museum, in Dundee, Scotland, January 29, 2019. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits a community centre in Dundee to meet with employees and their families from the local Michelin tyre factory which is to cease production, in Dundee, Scotland, January 29, 2019. Ian Rutherford/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the great look with loose hair, a bright green scarf and black high heels, as she joined Prince William. The two met with “representatives from the Young Peoples Collective, who design programs, and lead activities and tours of the Museum,” per a tweet from Kensington Palace.  (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and director Philip Long visit the "V&A Dundee", Scotland's first design museum, in Dundee, Scotland, January 29, 2019. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the "V&A Dundee", Scotland's first design museum, in Dundee, Scotland, January 29, 2019. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

“I hope that @VADundee will serve as an inspiration to others by showing how great things can be achieved when different communities pull together and work for the common good.” — The Duchess of Cambridge #RoyalVisitDundee,” the royal household tweeted earlier, along with a great picture of Middleton looking fabulous.

She truly shines this time of year. Check out some of her greatest looks to date here.

