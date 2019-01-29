Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Striking Green And Blue Tartan Dress

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a striking green and blue tartan coat dress during a trip to Dundee, Scotland, for the Victoria & Albert museum opening.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever in the long-sleeve number that hit above her knees, as she greeted crowds of people lining the streets to meet the members of the royal family. (RELATED: 20 Reasons To Celebrate Pippa Middleton’s Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair, a bright green scarf and black high heels, as she joined Prince William. The two met with “representatives from the Young Peoples Collective, who design programs, and lead activities and tours of the Museum,” per a tweet from Kensington Palace. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

“I hope that @VADundee will serve as an inspiration to others by showing how great things can be achieved when different communities pull together and work for the common good.” — The Duchess of Cambridge #RoyalVisitDundee,” the royal household tweeted earlier, along with a great picture of Middleton looking fabulous.

