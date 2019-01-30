Boston Bruins Forward Trent Frederic Gets Into Massive Fight During NHL Debut

Boston Bruins forward Trend Frederic had an awesome NHL debut Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Frederic started to get into what appeared to be just a minor scrap in front of the net. Well, it quickly escalated, and Frederic was soon throwing haymakers at Jets player Brandon Tanev.

It was an incredible fight. Both players threw blow after blow at each other with each of them holding their ground, but Frederic eventually was able to get Taney on the ice. (RELATED: Woman Gets Punched In The Face During Bruins Game)

Watch the amazing video below.

Trent Frederic delivers some pure punishment in his first NHL game pic.twitter.com/A2kRdNjJmQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 30, 2019

I don’t know much about this Frederic character for the Bruins, but I’m already all in on him after only one game. He played for Wisconsin, so that’s generally a good sign.

He also clearly has no problem squaring up with somebody, and I’m all about that kind of action.

Anybody who drops the gloves in his NHL debut probably has a very bright future ahead of him. That much I can promise you. I can’t wait to see if he keeps this trend up.

I hope he does because that’d be entertaining as all hell.

