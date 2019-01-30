Kate Beckinsale Trolls USA Today Over Story About Her Recent Hospitalization

Kate Beckinsale trolled the outlet USA Today over a story about her recent hospitalization for a ruptured ovarian cyst after it used a picture of Kate Middleton instead of the actress.

“So moved and touched by all the kind wishes I have received over the last few days and staggered by the similar and worse stories my #cysters have been sending me. I am feeling much better and I hope all the other girls going through it are too. Back to resume my royal duties. [Prince] William says hi,” the 45-year-old actress captioned her post Wednesday on Instagram, along with a screenshot under the headline with her name but with a gorgeous picture of the Duchess of Cambridge instead. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The comments came in light of the “Click” star making headlines earlier in the week after she posted a picture from her hospital bed and let followers know why she was there.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly,” Beckinsale wrote on her social media, along with the snapshot.

Fans of the “Underworld” star and celebrities were quick to reach out with well wishes, including Lindsey Vonn, David Spade and Isla Fisher.

However, one person slammed the “Pearl Harbor” star for taking time out to take a selfie during the medical emergency. The actress hit back that it wasn’t a selfie and that she shared the information so as to have her “own honest narrative.”

“It’s actually not a selfie,” Beckinsale replied. “My mum took it. In fact I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.”

“I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I’d prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share,” she added.

The actress continued, “I agree, it’s not a normal impulse. But it’s not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don’t know either. (If you were interested in knowing the provenance of this, which, you probably are not.).”

As previously reported, the star has been on fire lately after she had great response when reports surfaced earlier this month about her reportedly leaving the Golden Globe Awards with Pete Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” star recently split with singer Ariana Grande.