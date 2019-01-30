Party Through The Night With This $110 Off Wireless Sound System

Did you see today’s deal on Eton’s bluetooth weather radio? Well, that is not the only Eton audio product on sale today. In an even BIGGER discount, the Eton Rugged Rukus Xtreme wireless sound system is over $100 off. That equals savings of over 60 percent. As the product description aptly puts it, this allows you to “party all night.”

Eton Rugged Rukus Xtreme The Super-Loud, All-Terrain, Smartphone Charging, Dual-Powered Wireless Sound System for Xtreme Audiophiles, IPX-4 Splashproof, Black, NRKS400B on sale for $69.99

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.