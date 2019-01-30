Roger Goodell Says The NFL Is Focused On Helping Josh Gordon Return To Football

The NFL is focused on helping New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon make a return to football eventually.

League commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is trying to get the talented receiver to a “place” where he can once again play in the league. Gordon is currently in rehab down in Florida. (RELATED: Patriots Receiver Josh Gordon Is Currently In Rehab)

“Right now the focus is what can we do to help Josh (Gordon) to get to that place (where he can play football).” — Roger Goodell. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2019

Gordon was suspended back in December for once again violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and hasn’t played a single snap of football since.

It was just the latest event in a long line of suspensions and screw-ups since entering the league with the Cleveland Browns.

Well, it really does look like the NFL is primed to give Gordon another chance at success, which is a bit mind-boggling. It really makes you wonder just how many chances somebody can get.

Obviously, the fact Gordon is a freak of nature probably only helps his comeback chances.

This has been just a wild ride with Gordon over the past few years. I really do hope that he can make it back just fine, but football shouldn’t be his focus right now.

He should just focus on his mental health and getting his life figured out.

