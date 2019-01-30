Trump Has One Piece Of Advice For Lawmakers Negotiating Border Funding

Your first name

President Donald Trump warned that lawmakers in Washington, D.C., negotiating border security funding are “[w]asting their time” if they do not include a physical barrier via Twitter Wednesday.

“If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time!” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning.

If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Trump entered contentious negotiations with congressional leaders after reopening the federal government Friday with no concessions on wall funding.

Trump and congressional Democrats disagreed on the president’s call for roughly $5 billion to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, leading to a historic 35-day shutdown that ended Friday. Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said in a Friday press conference that they’re opposed to a wall, reported Roll Call. (RELATED: Trump Enters Fraught Negotiations After Caving On Shutdown)

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on the House and Senate appropriations committees will work out the compromise, reported The Wall Street Journal. The group is made up of the following Senate Republicans:

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, Alabama

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Roy Blunt, Missouri

And the following Senate Democrats:

Patrick Leahy, Vermont

Dick Durbin, Illinois

Jon Tester, Montana

The group also includes the following House Democrats:

Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, New York

Lucille Roybal-Allard, California

David Price, North Carolina

Barbara Lee, California

Henry Cuellar, Texas

Pete Aguilar, California

And the following House Republicans:

Kay Granger, Texas

Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee

Tom Graves, Georgia

Steven Palazzo, Mississippi

They have until the temporary funding bill expires on Feb. 15 to come to an agreement. Trump could declare a national emergency to build a southern border wall if they can’t reach a deal.

