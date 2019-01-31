Judge Nap: Northam ‘Unfit’ To Serve As Governor Over Late-Term Abortion Comments

Judge Andrew Napolitano said Thursday that Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments regarding late-term abortion made him “unfit” to hold office.

WATCH:

Napolitano, during a segment on “America’s Newsroom,” argued that Northam’s comments put him at odds with the Constitution. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Asked About Abortion Until Birth. He Floats Infanticide)

“What the governor of Virginia said is so troubling, legally and constitutionally,” Napolitano began. “Because he took an oath to uphold not only the Virginia Constitution but the federal Constitution. That means the fifth amendment — you cannot take life, liberty or property from a person without due process.”

The judge, who has long argued that a fetus in the womb is deserving of personhood, went on to point out the fact that Northam had been talking about a baby that had already survived an attempted abortion and was therefore definitely born alive.

“Whatever the baby in the womb is, the baby postnatal, whether natal comes about a forced abortion or by a natural birth, that baby is a person,” he explained. “His suggestion that a doctor and a mother could allow the baby to die either passively or aggressively like the former doctor in Philadelphia, Kermit Gosnell, is a profound violation of his oath to uphold the Constitution, directly rejects the equal protection of all persons and makes him in my view unfit to be the governor of a state.”

Northam indicated during a Wednesday interview that if a baby survived an attempted abortion, the ultimate fate of that baby would be up for “discussion.”

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Northam responded to the considerable backlash in a tweet on Wednesday.

I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 31, 2019

Following Northam’s comments, President Donald Trump told The Daily Caller in an exclusive interview that late-term abortion was “terrible,” referencing his previous comments on the matter during the 2016 presidential election.

WATCH:

Follow Virginia on Twitter