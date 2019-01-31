Oddsmakers Set Viewership Line For ‘True Detective’ Season Three Finale At 1.5 Million

Your first name

Oddsmakers don’t expect a ton of people to watch the season three finale of “True Detective.”

According to odds on Bovada, the line is set at only 1.5 million viewers for the finale of the new season. That’s not a lot at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True Detective (@truedetective) on Jan 18, 2019 at 11:38am PST

That’s a massive drop from the more than 3.5 million people who watched the season one finale of the hit HBO show. (RELATED: ‘True Detective’ Returns With Outstanding Season Three Premiere)

The thing is, I’ve enjoyed the third season. Is it a shade slow? Sure, but I still expected more people to be watching.

To be fair, the premiere didn’t exactly grab massive ratings either. It was under 1.5 million viewers. So, maybe I should manage expectations a bit better.

I really do hope that more people start tuning in. It’s worth watching for sure. Mahershala Ali, Sarah Gadon and Stephen Dorff are all outstanding in the new season.

Plus, we all know that Gadon is a certified smoke. At the very least, you should just be watching for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Gadon (@sarahgadon) on Sep 9, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

Make sure to keep tuning in Sunday nights on HBO.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter