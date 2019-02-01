Drew Brees Says Blown Pass Interference Call Is ‘Heartbreaking’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees continued to open up about the atrocious NFC championship game against the Rams.

The Saints got hosed after a pass interference wasn’t called late in the game, which allowed the Rams to win in overtime. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

Brees said the following during a Friday morning interview on the “Today” show:

It’s been difficult. That was a heartbreaking loss. Obviously we all had the expectation that we would be here [at the Super Bowl] and obviously worked so hard for it, but you have to worry about the things that you can control, and obviously that’s something we don’t control.

Honestly, I feel so bad for Brees in this situation, but he’s handled it with pure class. There’s no way around it. The man has handled it much better than I think most people would.

Instead of just being irate, he’s being open and honest. Plus, he also released one hell of a powerful statement following the loss. (RELATED: Drew Brees Releases Emotional Statement About Blown Pass Interference Call)

We’ll now just have to wait and see what the NFL does to make sure mistakes like this aren’t made in the future.

I’m really not holding my breath for much change. The NFL isn’t exactly known for being on the edge of progress and admitting when its wrong.

Either way, nobody can claim Brees isn’t pure class.

