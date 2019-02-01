Drew Brees Says Blown Pass Interference Call Is ‘Heartbreaking’
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees continued to open up about the atrocious NFC championship game against the Rams.
The Saints got hosed after a pass interference wasn’t called late in the game, which allowed the Rams to win in overtime. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)
There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019
Brees said the following during a Friday morning interview on the “Today” show:
It’s been difficult. That was a heartbreaking loss. Obviously we all had the expectation that we would be here [at the Super Bowl] and obviously worked so hard for it, but you have to worry about the things that you can control, and obviously that’s something we don’t control.
Honestly, I feel so bad for Brees in this situation, but he’s handled it with pure class. There’s no way around it. The man has handled it much better than I think most people would.
Instead of just being irate, he’s being open and honest. Plus, he also released one hell of a powerful statement following the loss. (RELATED: Drew Brees Releases Emotional Statement About Blown Pass Interference Call)
View this post on Instagram
I’ve spent this last week navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game. Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short. So much of our motivation is to represent the Who Dat Nation with determination and resiliency. We want to play for you, fight for you, and win for you. You deserve that. The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans. Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own. Everything that has ever happened to this community, we have bonded together, galvanized and leaped forward every time. The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way. Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future. There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge. So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere.
We’ll now just have to wait and see what the NFL does to make sure mistakes like this aren’t made in the future.
I’m really not holding my breath for much change. The NFL isn’t exactly known for being on the edge of progress and admitting when its wrong.
Either way, nobody can claim Brees isn’t pure class.