Dabo Swinney Gives Clemson’s Equipment Manager Tickets To The Super Bowl

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney once again proved he’s one of the coolest guys in all of sports.

ESPN posted a video Saturday of the two-time national championship winning coach gifting the squad’s equipment manager with tickets to the Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots.

Give it a watch below. It’s bound to pull at your heartstrings.

This video will make your day … Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney surprises equipment manager David Saville with tickets to the Super Bowl (via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/dI55ePHI3a — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2019

This is just another example of why Dabo is damn cool. Look at the reaction on that young man’s face when he realizes what he’s being given.

How many other coaches do you see pulling off moves like this? Not many at all. Dabo is simply in a different category of people when it comes to doing good things. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Not only does he win national titles, but he just does nice things for people.

The world could use a few more people like Coach Swinney. There’s no doubt about that at all.

Major props to him, and I hope the young equipment manager enjoys the game. It should be an epic one.

