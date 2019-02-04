RECAP: The 2018-2019 NFL Season Was Another Successful Year Of Football

The latest NFL season is in the books, and it was a great one.

The Patriots beat the Rams to take home the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night, and it was the cherry on top of another year of outstanding football. (RELATED: Patriots Be at The Rams In The Super Bowl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Feb 3, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

As everybody knows, I am maybe the biggest football fan on the planet. This past year, we watched Baker Mayfield become an icon in Cleveland, despite the fact he did a ton of dumb stuff.

My beloved Detroit Lions once again sucked, and were disappointing on more levels than I even know how to count.

We also got to see Jon Gruden back on the sidelines, and it was everything I hoped for as he coached up the Raiders.

There’s no way around it. The 2018-19 season was one for the ages, and I enjoyed every second of it.

Now, we enter the unknown. We now sit for the next seven months without any NFL action for us to consume. The days will start to feel longer, they’ll feel darker, our food won’t taste as good, the beer won’t be as cold and the women won’t be as attractive. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

This is the offseason that awaits us. Some might even wonder what the point of our existence is without football. We might as well just live in the Soviet Union. Is the cold harsh reality, but it’s the hand we get dealt every year when the season is over.

Stay strong, my friends. Hold your loved ones close, break down as much game film as you can, study the playbook and recognize that the NFL will eventually return.

I know it might not feel that way some days, but it’s true. We had one hell of a ride over the past few months, and I can’t thank you all enough for taking the journey with me. I hope you guys enjoyed it even one percent as much as I did.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter