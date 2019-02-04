Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Parking Arrest: I Thought The Guy Was ‘Going To Run My Wife Over’

Alec Baldwin opened up about his arrest over a parking spat last year in New York and said that he thought the other driver was actually “going to run” over his wife over.

“What happened, I had this argument with this guy. But what’s interesting is that in New York…there’s cameras everywhere. So they said I punched this guy, which was not true—the cameras show from every angle that no one punched anybody,” the 60-year-old actor explained Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” about the parking altercation. (RELATED: Trump Responds With Four Words After Hearing That Alec Baldwin Was Arrested)

“But once that stories out there. You know the DA [District Attorney] never gets out there after the fact and says, ‘Mr. Baldwin is just such a great guy. He would never do a thing like [that],'” he added. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested Over Parking Spot Altercation)

“I mean, I did I have an argument with the guy? Yeah, I thought he was going to run my wife over with his car when he was stealing my parking spot. But now he and I are best friends,” the actor joked. The host and audience laughed.

The “30 Rock” star pleaded guilty to a second-degree harassment charge last month in connection with the parking incident. He also was sentenced to attend anger management classes.

Later in the interview, Baldwin talked about his ongoing impersonation of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” and shared that his kids are “sick of it.” It happens at the 4:15 mark.

“I think they are a little sick of it, too,” Baldwin shared. “Yeah, they’re sick of it.”