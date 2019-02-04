Demi Lovato Leaves Twitter Following Backlash Over Her 21 Savage Tweet

Demi Lovato has left Twitter following a backlash Sunday after she made a tweet about the memes mocking rapper 21 Savage after his arrest.

It all went down Sunday night during Super Bowl LIII when the 26-year-old singer tweeted that the best thing about the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams was the memes coming out about the super star rapper—born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph,” according to E! News Sunday. Abraham-Joseph was arrested Sunday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying his visa. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

In the since-deleted tweets, the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker wrote, “So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

People quickly hit back at her including rapper Offset who tweeted, “ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME,” the 27-year-old rapper wrote. “PRAYING FOR MY DAWG AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FAMILY DEPENDING ON HIM.”

Following the backlash against the tweet—from people calling the singer insensitive and talking about her recent drug overdose—the pop star responded that she was talking about the fact people were using old school pictures from the Revolutionary War and British monuments in the memes about the rapper, not the fact he was arrested.

“If you’re going to come at me for making a joke, try coming at me for something original not involving drugs,” Lovato wrote. “Fuck Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore.”

“FYI this is the s–t I’m laughing at…not the fact that anyone is getting deported,” Lovato wrote, along with a meme showing a person using a feather quill pen explaining that it was how 21 Savage was writing his lyrics.

Later, she further explained with an Instastory about her deleted tweets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 14, 2019 at 10:10am PST

“Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke…not have I EVER laughed at that,” the “Sober” singer shared. “The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone.”

“But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction, let alone their OD,” she added.

The comments come after the singer recently celebrated her six-month anniversary of being sober after being rushed to the hospital in July for a drug overdose and months of rehabilitation.