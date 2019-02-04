‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Says The Ending Is ‘Groundbreaking’

Fans of “Game of Thrones” can continue to get hyped because the ending sounds like it’s going to be incredible.

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO hit show, described the ending as “groundbreaking” during a recent appearance on KISS Breakfast, according to Digital Spy.

When asked if he was happy with the ending, Harington responded with, “It’s a weird one to answer, that. I can’t really answer whether I’m happy or not. I don’t think it’s about happy or sad really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.” (RELATED: A New Study Predicts Who Will Die In Final ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Season. It Could Be A Bloodbath)

If those comments don’t have you excited right now, then you simply don’t have a pulse. That’s the reality of the situation.

Apr. 14 can’t get here soon enough. The eighth and final season sounds like it’s going to be absolutely electric.

As I’ve said about a million times at this point, I’m very much hoping Daenerys comes out on top. Nothing would make me happier than watching her sit on the Iron Throne as the final credits role.

It’s what the people want!

However, I also recognize there’s a good chance that won’t happen. No matter who sits on the throne in the end, I think we can all agree we’re just hoping that it’s great.

Make sure to tune in on HBO Apr. 14.

