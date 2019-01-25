New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Odds Feature Anticipated Child Between Jon Snow And Daenerys
We have new odds for who will sit on the Iron Throne when “Game of Thrones” ends, and there is an interesting addition to the list.
The latest odds, according to Bovada, are as follows:
- Bran -150
- Jon +600
- Jon And Daenerys’ child +800
- Sansa +800
- The Night King +1000
- Tyrion +1000
- Daenarys +1200
- Gendry +1600
- Arya +1800
- Cersei +2500
- Samwell +3300
- Jaime +4000
So, who the hell thought the child of Jon and Daenerys would be the third overall favorite? Number three! How would that even work? Is there a time lapse? Does a baby rule the kingdom? It doesn’t make any sense and yet, it’s right there in front of our eyes.
The offspring of the most powerful couple in the kingdom is in the third slot.
I simply can’t wait for the eighth and final season to arrive Apr. 14. I’m more excited for the return of “Game of Thrones” than I was when I once got a hot blonde’s number. You all know how much I love blondes. That should put this situation into perspective for everybody. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
You know exactly where I’ll be Apr. 14. I’ll be on my couch cheering like hell for my girl Daenerys. That’s who I’m riding with, and I’m not apologizing for it.
I don’t care if you all hate me for it, but that’s who I want.
If she fails, then I guess her kid would be fine. Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking or to bounce any theories off of me you might have for the hit HBO show. I can’t wait!