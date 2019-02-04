Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes First Public Appearance Since Surgery Over A Month Ago

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her first public appearance in over a month Monday. She was in attendance for the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ production of “Notorious RBG in Song,” in Washington, DC, according to The Washington Post.

Ginsburg underwent a medical procedure to remove cancerous nodules from her lungs back in December before Christmas. This was the third time she has been treated for cancer. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999, but didn’t miss any official business while undergoing radiation and chemotherapy. A decade later, in 2009, she underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer.

A month before her surgery, the 85-year old Ginsburg fell in her office and suffered three broken ribs. Ginsburg had also fallen and broken two ribs in 2012. (RELATED: Ginsburg and Gorsuch Are Trolling Each Other In An Epic Way)

If Ginsburg steps down from the nation’s highest court, it would give President Donald Trump his third opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice.

“I hope that she’s healthy … I hope she’s happy … I hope she lives for a long time,” Trump said of Ginsburg recently, in an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller.

Nominated by former President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg has served on the court since August 1993.

