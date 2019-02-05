Detroit Free Press Runs Troll Article About The Lions Continuing Their Streak Of Not Losing Super Bowls

The Detroit Free Press recently published an amazing article highlighting the fact the Lions have never lost in the Super Bowl.

They wrote the following about the Patriots beating the Rams:

Super Bowl LIII concluded Sunday night in Atlanta without the Detroit Lions losing, extending the franchise’s record 53-year streak of not losing the “Big Game.” The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in front of a raucous crowd of 70,081 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and in front of millions more watching at home. But most importantly, the Lions didn’t lose the Super Bowl, and they remain just one of two teams in NFL history, along with the New York Jets, who have existed in the Super Bowl’s entire 53-year run and still have not lost a single Super Bowl. (The Jets, of course, won Super Bowl III.)

An amazing troll job here from the Detroit Free Press. I can’t stress that enough. It’s always important to highlight incredible accomplishments in sports, and I am so happy they pointed out the fact the Lions are only one of two teams that have never lost a Super Bowl.

That’s right. My guys in Detroit are so committed to excellence that we refuse to lose Super Bowls. Now, we also don’t play in them, but that’s a story for another time. (RELATED: Patriots Super Bowl Victory Gets A TV Rating Of 44.9, Lowest Watched Game In A Decade)

What we’re to spotlight right now is that we have never lost one. Again, there’s only one other team in the entire league that can say the same. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Is never losing a Super Bowl one of the greatest accomplishments in NFL history? I’ll let the history books decide that.

All I can say for now is that I couldn’t be prouder of my guys for continuing this incredible streak. I hate losing more than I love winning, and my Lions have done everything in their power to make sure I’d never have to feel the pain of losing a Super Bowl.

