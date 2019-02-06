Here Are 6 Things Democrats Refused To Cheer For During SOTU

Your first name

Democrats refused to stand or applaud during parts of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night when the president listed successes and goals of his administration.

Many Democrats in the audience refused to stand when Trump championed record-low unemployment for several minority groups, or when Trump touted the U.S. oil and gas sector. Many Democrats refused to support Trump’s call for politicians to cross the political divide and work together on legislation toward the “common good.” (RELATED: Trump Blasts Late-Term Abortion Legislation In SOTU Address)

WATCH:

Trump’s Calls For Unity And Opportunity

“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution – and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good.”

“There is a new opportunity in American politics, if only we have the courage to seize it.”

The U.S. Has The ‘Hottest Economy’

“Nearly 5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps.”

“We are considered far and away the hottest economy anywhere in the world. Not even close.”

“Unemployment has reached the lowest rate in half a century. African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded.”

“Unemployment for Americans with disabilities has also reached an all-time low. More people are working now than at any time in our history – 157 million.”

Taxes

“We doubled the Child Tax Credit.”

Scrapping Obamacare’s Individual Mandate

“We eliminated the very unpopular Obamacare individual mandate penalty.”

Choosing ‘Greatness’

“Tonight, I ask you to choose greatness.”

U.S. Energy Dominance

“The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world.”

Read the full transcript of Trump’s speech here.

Follow Tim Pearce on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.