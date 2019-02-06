Here’s What Kendall Jenner Said She ‘Cried Endlessly For Days’ About

Kendall Jenner revealed in a recent interview that she used to cry “endlessly” over anonymous hate mail.

Jenner, who is rocking blue eyebrows on the cover of the Spring issue of Allure Magazine, opened up about her evolving public image, and all the backlash she’s received over the years. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Stalker Pulls Creepiest Move Yet, Finds ‘Gaping Hole’ In Security)

The Spring Issue is here starring @KendallJenner Read the full Q&A for all her favorite products, skin-care routine, and the best beauty tricks she’s learned from @1maryphillips and @jenatkinhair: https://t.co/zhy4UxAcDh pic.twitter.com/qFQW0A5BVP — Allure (@Allure_magazine) February 6, 2019

The reality star and model, 22, admitted:

I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I’ve had to become stronger through it. I mean, don’t get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful. You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that’s what can really mess you up.

View this post on Instagram yes, no, maybe so? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 4, 2019 at 5:35pm PST

Jenner got candid about growing up in the spotlight, even during her bad days.

“It was probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me to go to the Golden Globes [in 2018],” she said, referencing the social media outcry about her acne during the event. She continued:

I don’t know if I’ll ever go again, ’cause that’s not usually my event to go to, you know? And so I went and I was super excited about it, and I’m not gonna let something so little (and big) as acne stop me. I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I’m like, “I know I have a zit. I know I’m breaking out. You guys don’t have to keep pointing it out. I obviously see that, but let me live.”

View this post on Instagram merry christmas A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:55pm PST

Jenner doesn’t seem to be letting the haters get her down, however. And with over 102 million followers on Instagram, we’d be willing to bet she’s got far more admirers, anyway.

