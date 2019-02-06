Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly End Trade Talks For Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly killed trade talks with the Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

Trade talks between the two sides have dominated the news cycle these past few days, but it sounds like the idea of Davis going to the Lakers is officially dead. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

According to the Los Angeles Times, a source close to the talks told them negotiations fell apart after the Pelicans had “outrageous” demands, which included six to eight draft picks in return for the star center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:23pm PST

Well, it looks like the smarter side finally won out. Giving up six to eight draft picks and a bunch of players for one guy is beyond stupid.

Don’t get me wrong, Davis is a stud, but he’s not worth selling the entire farm for. Outside of LeBron James in his prime, I’m not sure there’s a single player in the league worth risking your franchise’s success over the next decade on. (RELATED: Anthony Davis Fined $50,000 For Public Trade Demand)

It’s just not worth it, even for a guy like Davis.

Now, the obvious question is whether or not one of the other teams Davis listed comes into play. The only teams he wants a longterm deal with left are the Bucks, Clippers and Knicks.

Would one of them being willing to trade players and up to eight picks? Maybe, but for now it sounds like the Lakers are officially out of the Anthony Davis race.

That’s a great decision from the people in Los Angeles.