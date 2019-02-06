Priyanka Chopra Admits She’s ‘Old School’ When It Came To Doing This After Marrying Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra admitted that she’s a bit “old school” when it came to deciding whether or not to take her husband Nick Jonas’ last name after the two got married.

“It’s like a big deal. I didn’t realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it,” the 36-year-old actress, who always looks gorgeous, shared Tuesday during her appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” when asked about changing her name since the two tied the knot at multiple ceremonies last month in India. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Photos From Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding)

WATCH:

“I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family,” she added. “I’m a little traditional and old school like that.” (RELATED: A Jonas Brother Is Engaged To A World-Famous TV Star And Former Miss World)

Chopra continued, “But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.” The comment were met with a round of applause.

At one point, the “Baywatch” star revealed that she initially just wanted the two to get married on “some private island away from everything. ” And that it was her husband, the “Right Now” hitmaker, who ultimately suggested the two should get married in India.

“‘Why aren’t we doing this in India?'” Chopra explained Jonas asked her. “‘Shouldn’t I be taking my bride from her home?'”

Her response to the singer, “And when he said that, I was like, well in India, it becomes like a thing then…I know a gazillion people.”

The “Quantico” star recently made headlines when she opened up about the logistics of their wedding ceremonies and that her and Jonas’ relationship really got started after he slid into her DMs.