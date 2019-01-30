Priyanka Chopra Says Her Relationship With Nick Jonas Started After He Slid Into Her DMs

Priyanka Chopra revealed how she and her new husband, Nick Jonas, first connected, admitting she knew very little about the Jonas Brothers, and it was “so millennial.”

“I actually didn’t know much about [the Jonas brothers]. I mean, everyone knew the Jonas Brothers. In fact, Nick and I both didn’t know much about each other,” the 36-year-old actress, who always looks gorgeous, shared Wednesday during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” (RELATED: Here Are The Best Photos From Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding)

The “Baywatch” star later revealed how the singer and her first met.

“He [direct-messaged] me, actually. So millennial of us,” Chopra shared. “He DM-ed me on Twitter, saying, ‘I’ve heard we should connect and uh … I’ve heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that?’ I was like, ‘Just text me.'”(RELATED: A Jonas Brother Is Engaged To A World-Famous TV Star And Former Miss World)

Later, she opened up about how her wedding with 200 guests was considered small compared to most Indian weddings which have closer to a thousand people, something her mother was not pleased about.

“It was just three days! One Indian ceremony and one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals — which we have in the Hindu wedding. But it was not, like … usually Indian weddings are a like thousand people, at least,” the “Quantico” star said. “We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families.”

“For an Indian family and an Indian wedding, [it was small] for sure … ” she added. “My mother was so upset with me the whole time. She was like, ‘I need to have another wedding for the other 150,000 people that I know! How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser?’ So it was a whole conversation.”

The celebrity duo tied the knot last month in gorgeous ceremonies in India. The two first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after they attended the 2017 Met Gala. One year later they made their relationship Instagram official and a short time later the pair finally confirmed they were engaged.