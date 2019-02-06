Bob Stoops Expected To Be The Head Coach Of XFL Team In Dallas

Legendary college football coach Bob Stoops is apparently headed to the XFL.

According to ProFootballTalk Wednesday afternoon, it is expected that Bob Stoops will be named as the head coach of the XFL team in Dallas.

This would be his first coaching gig since he retired from Oklahoma. (RELATED: Bob Stoops Retires)

Always looked forward to our meetings @ TA&M, GREAT MAN, GREAT PRESIDENT! RIP pic.twitter.com/qY3VKervid — Bob Stoops (@OU_CoachStoops) December 3, 2018

If the XFL is looking to make some serious noise, hiring Stoops is the way to do it. He’s one of the greatest coaches to ever get involved with the college game, and he has a ton of name recognition.

That would absolutely be a home-run hire for Vince McMahon and the restarted league, which arrives in 2020.

The XFL was an absolute joke the first time around, but it could absolutely succeed this time if they’re getting guys as famous and established as Bob Stoops.

I mean, that is a massive hire. I’d love to know how much they’re paying coaches. I don’t imagine a guy with his kind of reputation would be coming out of retirement for anything less than a ton of cash.

This absolutely has to happen! If Stoops comes to the XFL, then you can expect other big-time coaches to follow his example. What a great time to be a football fan.