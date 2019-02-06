Sen. Sasse Launches Investigation Into DOJ Handling Of Epstein Case

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse has launched an investigation into the Justice Department’s handling of the case against multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a series of three articles — published by the Miami Herald and titled “Perversion of Justice” — Sasse sent a letter to the DOJ in early December 2018 requesting an inquiry into the investigation and subsequent plea deal. That deal was negotiated in part by Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, who was serving as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida at the time.

The DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to Sasse on Wednesday by opening the investigation, per a letter signed by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd:

“[Department of Justice Office of Professional Responsibility] has now opened an investigation into allegations that Department attorneys may have committed professional misconduct in the manner in which the Epstein criminal matter was resolved. OPR will thoroughly investigate the allegations of misconduct that have been raised and, consistent with its practice, will share its results with you at the conclusion of its investigation as appropriate.”

Sasse published a press release which read, in part, “The victims of Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring deserve this investigation – and so do the American people and the members of law enforcement who work to put these kinds of monsters behind bars. Parents should be grateful for the men and women at the DOJ who are committed to transparency and accountability and for the soon-to-be Attorney General who is committed to pursuing justice.”

Epstein secured what many felt was a “sweetheart” deal in 2007, spending just 13 months in jail, rather than years or even decades.

Epstein, a hedge fund manager by trade, was accused of abusing underage girls and transporting them in his private plane to an island where he reportedly arranged for his friends to participate in the abuse, as well. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Still Silent About Flights On Pedophile’s Sex Plane)

Epstein was ultimately convicted of soliciting sex with girls as young as 14, but when he accepted his plea deal, he still maintained that he never knew they were under 18.

