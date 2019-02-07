Justin Fields Talks About The Ohio State Vs. Michigan Rivalry

Ohio State’s new quarterback Justin Fields sounds like he’s ready to fully embrace the Michigan rivalry.

Fields, who transferred from Georgia, told the media Wednesday, “I definitely knew it was a big rivalry, but coming here and seeing all the M’s crossed out, it’s way bigger than I thought it would be. I’ll definitely be excited for that upcoming game.” (RELATED: Georgia Quarterback Justin Fields Transfers To Ohio State)

When asked what his OSU teammates told him about the rivalry, the dual-threat quarterback responded with, “That’s kind of private. Just know there’s a lot of hate.”

I love these comments from Fields. He’s on campus and fully ready to embrace one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports.

That’s good too because there’s a very high chance he’ll be the starting QB come week one of the 2019 season.

Trust me, he wasn’t brought in by the Buckeyes to sit the bench. He was brought in to tear up the Big Ten.

Michigan hasn’t ever beaten OSU with Jim Harbaugh coaching, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Buckeyes smacked them again next year.

Fields is going to be an absolute mess to handle for every single defense in the Big Ten. As a Wisconsin guy, there’s nothing I see about his game that makes me feel comfortable about playing him.

He’s huge, has a massive arm and is quick as lighting. He’s a nightmare for defenses.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch him play for OSU, and it’s good for the conference that we just keep stacking up star quarterbacks.

