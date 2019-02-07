Warriors Star Kevin Durant Rips Into The Media

Warriors star Kevin Durant absolutely shredded the media Wednesday night, and the rant is absolutely outstanding.

There has been nonstop speculation about what’s in the future for Durant, and if he’ll be sticking with the Warriors for the long haul. That’s apparently really gotten to the star forward because he let the media have it.

Durant said the following after beating the Spurs:

I have nothing to do with the Knicks. I don’t know who traded Porzingis. It’s got nothing to do with me. I’m trying to play basketball. Y’all come in here every day, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches. You rile up the fans about it. Let us play basketball. That’s all I’m saying. And now when I don’t wanna talk to y’all, it’s a problem with me. Come on, man. Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you – grow up. Come on, bro. I come here and go to work every day. I don’t cause no problems. I play the right way, or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What’s the problem? What am I doing to y’all?

You can watch a video with his full comments below.

I know that people criticize athletes no matter what they do, but I appreciate Durant’s bluntness here. He’s clearly very upset and bothered by the rumors about his future.

You can’t really blame him for being upset. Nonstop rumors only create problems and distractions for sports teams. They almost never ever result in anything good happening. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

So, it makes sense that Durant would want to silence the media, and I think he made his point crystal clear.

If you’re going to go after a player, then don’t be surprised when he decides to clap back at you. After all, this is America. Everybody has an opinion and pretty much nobody hesitates before sharing them.

Even if you hate Durant, you have to give him props here for his honesty.

