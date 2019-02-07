Minnesota School Bus Driver Shot In The Head During Snow Storm Traffic

A Minnesota school bus driver was shot in the head while stopped in traffic during a snow storm Tuesday.

Video, released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation Wednesday, shows suspected gunman Kenneth Lilly pull over on the highway’s shoulder, get out of his car and walk toward the bus. Lilly appears to hold a gun as several flashes are seen.

WATCH (warning, graphic content):

The bus driver suffered a shot to his head and was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive, CBS 4 reported Wednesday. (RELATED: Man Who Hit School Bus To Allegedly Get Away From Satan’s Clutches Charged)

The Minneapolis Police Department received 911 calls after 2:20 p.m. Tuesday and believe a small crash led to the encounter. One child, unharmed, was in the back of the bus during the incident.

Lilly was charged with second degree assault and taken into custody Tuesday, according to Time.

