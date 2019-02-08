Several 2020 Dems Are Calling For Lt. Gov. Fairfax To Resign

Several prominent Democrats who are exploring the possibility of running for the party’s nomination in 2020 have called on Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign Friday night after a second woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey — all of whom have announced their intention to run in 2020 — tweeted statements calling on Fairfax to resign Friday. Former Obama cabinet member Julian Castro, who is also running, did likewise.

A Democratic Virginia state delegate announced his intention to file articles of impeachment on Monday if Fairfax hasn’t resigned by then.

Last Friday I called on Gov. Northam to resign immediately. Two days ago I stated that I believe the claim regarding Lt. Governor Fairfax. Tonight, I call on both of them to step aside and allow the great state of Virginia to heal and move forward.

— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 9, 2019

These credible and troubling allegations from Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson make it clear that Lt. Gov Fairfax should resign. My heart goes out to these brave women and their families. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2019

My statement below on Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax: pic.twitter.com/chu4oSdnbh — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 8, 2019

The multiple detailed allegations against the Lt. Gov. of Virginia are deeply troubling. They are serious, credible, and corroborated by others. It is no longer appropriate for him to serve. He should resign. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 8, 2019

Meredith Watson accused Fairfax of raping her in 2000 while they were students at Duke University, in a statement released Friday afternoon. (RELATED: Second Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault)

This allegation comes only days after another woman, Dr. Vanessa Tyson, accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Fairfax acknowledged that they had a sexual encounter, but denied that it wasn’t consensual.

Fairfax has denied both allegations and said Friday evening that he has no intention of resigning, calling the allegations a “vicious and organized smear campaign.”

Follow Mike on Twitter