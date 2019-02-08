Fairfax Denies Second Allegation, Refuses To Resign

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denied the second allegation of sexual misconduct levied against him Friday evening, and also announced that he has no intention of resigning.

“I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever,” his statement reads. “I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations. Such an investigation will confirm my account because I am telling the truth.”

It continued, “I will clear my good name and I have nothing to hide. I have passed two full field background checks by the FBI and run for office in two highly contested elections with nothing like this being raised before. It is obvious that a vicious and coordinated smear campaign is being orchestrated against me.” (RELATED: Virginia Lt. Gov. Issues Statement Refuting Reported Sexual Assault Allegations)

Meredith Watson accused Fairfax of raping her in a statement she released earlier on Friday.

A statement on her behalf reads, “Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession. Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.”

Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has called for Fairfax to resign after Watson’s story came out.

Earlier this week, Dr. Vanessa Tyson came forward and alleged that Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex on him 15 years ago. She said they met at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. (RELATED: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine Will Wait On Fairfax Accuser To Step Forward Before Considering Charge)

Fairfax denied the allegation from Dr. Tyson, as well.

He is not the only Virginia politician taking heat this week. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has been asked to resign by some after a photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook resurfaced showing two men — one wearing KKK garb and the other in blackface. He initially accepted responsibility for it before reclaiming his innocence.

The state’s Attorney General Mark Herring, who called for Northam to resign, admitted to wearing blackface to a party back in 1980, as well.

