NCAA Grants Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Immediate Eligibility

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will be eligible to play immediately.

According to Stewart Mandel, the NCAA granted the Georgia transfer an “immediate eligibility waiver” Friday.

He was eligible for the waiver because of a racial incident back at Georgia when a baseball player allegedly referred to him using a slur. The NCAA must have deemed that as “egregious” behavior under their transfer rules, and he won’t have to sit out at all. (RELATED: Georgia Quarterback Justin Fields Transfers To Ohio State)

Well, there you have it folks. Fields’ attempt to get eligible right away worked, and now the Buckeyes should be the extremely heavy favorites to win the Big Ten.

The dual-threat star quarterback is insanely talented. He’s got a cannon for an arm, he is quick as lighting and can make all the throws.

He’s going to make OSU a national contender next season, and I don’t have a single doubt.

I’m sure OSU fans are cracking beers right now and celebrating. It’s a great day to be in Columbus.

