New York Jets Hire Jim Bob Cooter As Running Backs Coach

Jim Bob Cooter wasn’t unemployed for very long, and he’s now headed to the New York Jets.

It was announced Friday that Cooter would be joining Adam Gase’s staff as the running backs coach.

The #Jets announce coach Adam Gase’s full coaching staff, and a few of the not-yet-reported notables: Jim Bob Cooter as RBs coach, Bo Hardegree as offensive assistant, former #Patriots and #Redskins DL Andre Carter as D-line coach, Blake Williams as defensive assistant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2019

Former #Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter will be the #Jets running backs coach — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 8, 2019

Well, it hasn’t taken Adam Gase any time at all to start making moves with the Jets. I was not happy with Cooter and the Lions went separate ways when he was the offensive coordinator.

I thought he was unfairly attacked for problems with the offense. Matthew Stafford put up some huge numbers under his coaching, but it just seemed liked he was destined to be the fall guy. I never understood that at all, but now he’s got a new team.

I really hope that Cooter has some success with the Jets. Again, I thought the way he was treated in Detroit was shameful.

He wasn’t even close to being the issue in my eyes. Now, he’s got a new contract, a new job and a new team to coach. (RELATED: Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Is Lucky To Alive After Losing To The Vikings)

Given how he was run out of the Lions organization, I hope he tears it up with the Jets. It’d be borderline poetic, and I’m saying that as a Lions fan.

Best of luck, Cooter! Hopefully, fans of the Jets treat him a hell of lot better than Lions fans did.

