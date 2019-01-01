Detroit Lions Get Rid Of Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter

Jim Bob Cooter is no longer the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

According to Ian Rapoport, Cooter and the Lions parted ways Tuesday afternoon, and he is free to interview with any team that he’d like.

Source: The #Lions and OC Jim Bob Cooter have agreed to mutually part ways. He’s free to interview elsewhere as Detroit heads in another direction. And he’s received requests to interview. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2019

When news breaks on live TV… you have to get everyone else to stop talking. The #Lions and OC Jim Bob Cooter have parted ways. pic.twitter.com/3XMnktmL9E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2019

As a huge Lions fan, I’m not sure this move was in the best interest of the team. Cooter and quarterback Matthew Stafford have worked well together.

Was this past 6-10 season a smashing success? Hell no, but that doesn’t inherently mean the offensive coordinator was the problem. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

It wasn’t Jim Bob Cooter’s call to ship Golden Tate out of town for Stafford’s weapons to get hurt.

Given the success Cooter has had with our franchise quarterback, Matt Patricia damn well better have a great option waiting in the wings or this was an incredibly stupid decision.

Now I guess Lions fans just have to wait around to see what the team does. What an epic disaster the past few months have been.

A year that once upon a time started with so much promise ended without even making the playoffs, and now our offensive coordinator, who wasn’t the problem, is gone. Pathetic.