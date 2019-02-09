Rep. Omar Wants To Defund Homeland Security Department

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Friday called for the Department of Homeland Security to be completely defunded.

In a Friday evening tweet, the Somalia-born Minnesota lawmaker also called President Trump “Individual 1” and his proposed border barrier “hateful.”

“When Democrats stood our ground last month, we proved that Individual 1 does not have the public support to ram his hateful wall through Congress,” Omar tweeted. “Let’s stand firm: #Not1Dollar for DHS.”

As Fox News noted, the Democratic congresswoman had only the day before said it was an “outrage” that  some Minnesota TSA workers still had not received their back pay. (RELATED: Rep. Omar Ignores Reporter’s Question About Why She Supports The BDS Movement)

Here’s the tweet, which directly preceded Omar’s call to defund DHS:

Fox News reported that, while many Democrats have called to abolish ICE, “there hasn’t been a strong demand to defund the entire Department of Homeland Security, which also includes the Transportation Safety Administration, Secret Service, Coast Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency.”

